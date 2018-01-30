

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI,TRI.TO) said that it is in advanced discussions with Blackstone regarding a potential partnership in its financial and risk business or F&R business.



Thomson Reuters noted that the discussions between the company and Blackstone may or may not lead to a definitive agreement.



As part of any proposed partnership, Thomson Reuters would retain a significant interest in the F&R business and would retain full ownership of its Legal, Tax & Accounting and Reuters News businesses, Thomson Reuters said.



The F&R business provides a broad and robust range of offerings to financial markets professionals, with $6.1 billion in revenues in 2016.



Earlier today, reports said the private equity firm is in talks to buy about 55 percent of financial and risk business for more than $17 billion.



