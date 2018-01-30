LONDON, Jan 30, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Colt Technology Services has announced today that it will bolster its On Demand SDN service by expanding further into the Asia Pacific region, with the end goal being to deliver a truly global service.Connectivity is an important part of Colt's expansion strategy, which extends to ensuring customers are provided with a superior customer experience, through agile and on-demand high bandwidth solutions.Colt's On Demand SDN services are powered by the Colt IQ Network and enable businesses to take full control over their network, scaling high bandwidth requirements up and down in real-time, creating flexibility, agility and driving cost efficiencies.Following the successful launch of Colt's On Demand SDN services in Japan, the company plans to launch these services both in Singapore and Hong Kong in Q2 2018.Colt's global expansion strategy centres on ensuring that Colt is the driving force behind the critical connections needed to drive businesses forward. The Colt IQ Network currently reaches all the key business hubs across Europe, Asia and North America, connecting to more than 25,000 buildings and over 800 data centres worldwide. The planned activity in 2018 will further cement Colt's dense fibre connectivity in key areas, so that wherever a company does business, or hopes to do business, Colt is present.Carl Grivner, CEO at Colt commented: "Being better connected in 2018 is something that Colt wants to ensure is part of its entire DNA - from the services and infrastructure we invest in, to the customer experience we offer. We understand connectivity matters and the expansion pipeline of our Colt IQ Network and On Demand SDN services is the perfect example of how Colt is fully embracing this vision.""As the digital transformation journey continues in the APAC region, Colt wants to make sure that we are comprehensively set up in the area to guarantee Colt is front of mind when businesses are thinking about future proofing or expanding their technical and business operations," Grivner added.This announcement comes during the 40th anniversary of the Pacific Telecommunications Council conference, which is taking place in Hawaii, 21-24 January 2018.About ColtColt aims to be the leader in enabling customers' digital transformation through agile and on-demand, high bandwidth solutions. The Colt IQ Network connects over 800 data centres across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with over 25,000 on net buildings and growing.Colt has built its reputation on putting customers first. Customers include data intensive organisations spanning over 200 cities in nearly 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in its industry and able to provide the best customer experience at a competitive price. For more information, please visit www.colt.net.Source: ColtCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.