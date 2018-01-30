

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU), announced Tuesday an agreement to supply thousands of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans to Waymo, a self-driving technology company, to support the launch of the world's first driverless ride-hailing service.



Waymo is set to open its autonomous ride-hailing service to the public beginning in Phoenix this year.



FCA previously delivered 100 Pacifica Hybrid minivans, adapted for self-driving, to Waymo during the second half of 2016 and an additional 500 in 2017.



The additional Pacifica Hybrid minivans will be used to support Waymo as it expands its service to more cities across the United States. Waymo has officially tested its technology in 25 cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, San Francisco, Metro Detroit, Phoenix and Kirkland, Washington.



The company noted that the first-of-its-kind collaboration between Waymo and FCA engineers enabled the teams to design a self-driving vehicle built on a mass production platform.



Last November, Waymo began test-driving a fleet of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans on public roads without a driver at the wheel. With this technical milestone, the hybrid minivans became the first vehicle to attain Level 4 autonomy, a classification determined by the Society of Automotive Engineers.



John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo, said, 'With the world's first fleet of fully self-driving vehicles on the road, we've moved from research and development, to operations and deployment. The Pacifica Hybrid minivans offer a versatile interior and a comfortable ride experience, and these additional vehicles will help us scale.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX