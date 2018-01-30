DULLES, Va., 2018-01-30 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has awarded Metron Aviation, a subsidiary of Airbus, an Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) system contract. This system will be located at the Singapore Air Traffic Control Centre (SATCC).



Metron will be responsible for the design, supply, delivery, installation, integration, testing and commissioning of the ATFM system over a 23-month period and a 10-year after sales support service beginning after initial system acceptance.



Metron will supply Harmony, its flagship ATFM automation product for air navigation service providers. Harmony provides advanced features to monitor air traffic demand in airspace areas and at airports in the strategic, pre-tactical, and tactical timeframes. Harmony also provides advanced decision support tools to facilitate the modeling of Traffic Management Initiatives (TMI) and the implementation of these initiatives in situations of demand and capacity imbalance.



Harmony also provides complete functionality for aircraft operator's collaborative decision making in the ATFM process to ensure that ATFM actions reflect a plan optimized across all aviation system participants.



"We are proud to have been selected for this contract by CAAS, a premier provider of air navigation services," said John Kefaliotis, President, Metron Aviation. "CAAS has a leadership role in the development of a regional ATFM concept for the Asia-Pacific region that will become a model for regional ATFM cooperation around the world."



"The CAAS selection of the Harmony platform to support this concept testifies to the advanced capabilities of the product, which are highly supportive of regional ATFM concepts," said Kefaliotis.



The contract duration is approximately 11 years, with the following major milestones:



-- Phase 1: Commissioning of the operational ATFM system, to occur 10 months after award; -- Phase 2: Commissioning of the ATFM system's enhanced services, scheduled for 20 months after award; -- Completion of the system, which will occur three months after commissioning of Phase 2; and -- Ten annual options for support services for both hardware and software.



Metron will be responsible for the overall system implementation and maintenance over the duration of the contract. Metron Aviation is teamed with Singapore Technologies Electronic Limited, which will provide in-country services to include acquisition, storage, installation and maintenance of the primary equipment, as well as spare parts, for the duration of the contract.



About Metron Aviation Founded in 1995, Metron Aviation is a trusted and proven innovator in the air traffic management (ATM) industry. A subsidiary of Airbus Americas, Metron Aviation has an honored past, developing ATM and air traffic flow management solutions for the global aviation industry, including the Federal Aviation Administration. By working with all stakeholders in the ATM ecosystem - air navigation service providers, airlines, airports, civil aviation authorities and other influencers - through its Collaborative Decision Making (CDM) process, Metron Aviation understands ATM's greatest issues. It fuses advanced science and mathematics with unparalleled subject-matter expertise to turn groundbreaking ATM research concepts into next-generation operational capabilities. For more information, please visit www.metronaviation.com.



