Next Games Oyj: NEXT GAMES CORP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN AND ANNUAL REPORT 2017: Focus on building future portfolio, 4 new games in development

January - December 2017 in brief (*):

Revenue grew 4.5% to 32.5 million euros (31.1 million euros)

Gross margin improved and was 37% (27%)

EBIT was -6.4 million euros (-1.6 million euros).

EBIT was impacted by investments in new game development, business development and scaling the organization in addition to listing expenses.

Product development costs were 3.4 million euros (0.5 million euros), of which 2.3 million euros were employee expenses and purchased outsourced services amounted to 1.1 million euros. Next Games does not capitalize its R&D expenses related to game development.

Listing expenses amounted to 1.3 million euros

The company has succeeded in recruiting new talent. The organization grew to 119 people (66)

(January-December 2016 comparison in brackets)

July - December 2017 in brief (*):

Revenue from the period was 13.0 million euros (18.3 million euros)

Gross margin improved and was 37% (34%)

EBIT was -6.5 million euros (2.0 million euros). EBIT was impacted by investments in new game development, business development and scaling the organization in addition to depreciations of listing expenses 0.5 million euros.

(July-December 2016 comparison in brackets)

* 2017 Key Financial Figures are calculated based on Next Games Group figures. In 2016, Next Games was not required to prepare consolidated financial statement and figures presented are Next Games Oyj parent company figures.

Key Financial Figures (*)

(EUR 1000) 01-12/2017 01-12/2016 Revenue 32 497 31 112 Gross bookings 30 930 33 593 Gross margin 11 950 8 252 Operating profit (-loss) (EBIT) -6 379 -1 582 EBITDA -4 827 -1 155 Adjusted EBITDA -5 168 -709 Earnings per share, undiluted (€) -0.37 0.06 Earnings per share, diluted (€) -0.35 0.06 As percentage of revenue Gross margin (%) 37% 27% EBITDA margin (%) -15% -4% Operating result (%) -20% -5% As percentage of gross bookings Adjusted EBITDA margin (percent) -17% -2%

* 2017 Key Financial Figures are calculated based on Next Games Group figures. In 2016, Next Games was not required to prepare consolidated financial statement and figures presented are Next Games Oyj parent company figures.

Gross Bookings does not include deferrals related to sales



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating profit, adjusted for depreciations, deferrals related to sales, licenses and commissions, as well as adjusted for listing expenses.





Key Operational Metrics

1-12/2017 1-12/2016 DAU 432 241 438 068 MAU 1 326 318 1 633 052 ARPDAU (USD) 0.22 0.23 ARPDAU (EUR) 0.20 0.21

CEO, Teemu Huuhtanen:

2017 has been a year of building the foundations for our future growth and we have successfully reached many milestones we set for ourselves this year.



An incredibly important milestone for us, but also for the whole Finnish games industry, was our IPO in March, making us the first publicly listed games company in Finland. Our listing plays a key role in supporting Next Games' growth into an even stronger mobile game company. The success of our IPO is a clear indication of the credibility of our growth strategy amongst both international and Finnish investors, as well as among our pre-IPO VC investors, all of them deciding to firmly stay onboard with Next Games.

We had two major focus areas in 2017, both directly contributing to building a strong foundation for our future growth. We focused on strengthening our product pipeline and invested in building our Games-as-a-Service technology platform, which all our games will rely on.

In 2017 we signed a second The Walking Dead title with AMC to create the unique location-based AR game, The Walking Dead: Our World and commenced development of a mobile game based on the Blade Runner movie franchise with Alcon Entertainment. In addition in 2017, we signed a brand new license with a new partner, and another one in January 2018 after the reporting period, both projects we are thrilled to be working with. In total, we now have four games in our product development pipeline. To support the business development operations, we started preparing a more permanent presence in the United States and decided to set up an office in Los Angeles during the first quarter of 2018.

We are excited for the upcoming The Walking Dead: Our World launch as the game has entered the first stage of soft launch in December 2017, continued by opening it for testing in one market in January 2018. The game is expected to launch globally during Q2 2018. The Blade Runner game will enter soft launch phase during the first half of 2018. The two yet unannounced games are in concepting and pre-production phases.

In October, our first IP-based game, The Walking Dead: No Man's Land turned two years old and continued delivering an immersive tie-in with the TV show for season 8. This game continues to spearhead how big entertainment IP transforms into a mobile game and plays a key role in creating a direct, day-to-day connection in between the franchise fans and the game. AMC also announced the renewal of The Walking Dead TV show for season 9, already during the mid-season break of season 8. The continuation of the show will provide strong support for our The Walking Dead games in the future as well.

The Walking Dead: No Man's Land has been our only product generating significant revenue in 2017, and it has sustained itself and the team developing it during the year. The Walking Dead: No Man's Land will continue to generate revenue, but currently Next Games prioritizes new games over this product when allocating the company resources in between projects. At the end of 2017 approximately 24% of our staff was working on The Walking Dead: No Man's Land (approx. 64% in 2016), the rest of the company was working on the four new projects, except for approximately 7% of staff in general administration (approx. 7% in 2016).

As resources and focus shifted towards our future projects, as a consequence, there were fewer impactful updates in The Walking Dead: No Man's Land during 2017 in comparison to 2016. This shows as a decline in our key performance indicators. Our daily active users number was down by 1.33% and monthly active users by 18.7% from 2016. The investments in our future projects is reflected as a slowing down of our year-on-year revenue growth to 4.5% and -6.4 million euro EBIT, thus Next Games is willing to forgo short term gains over long term profit.

During 2017, we've also seen major developments in what goes under the hood in our games. Our Games-as-a-Service (GaaS) platform has been further iterated as we've gathered learnings from The Walking Dead: No Man's Land, and it will help secure a solid operational stability going forward. Our proprietary analytics platform has been another major technology investment in 2017. This robust analytics platform allows us to have full ownership of our data, enabling a rapid feedback loop to our game development process and keeps player feedback at the core of our decision-making.

I'm pleased that our hard work has been recognized by esteemed industry organizations both on our home turf and internationally. To name a few, we received the international Webby Award and International Licensing Award (LIMA) for The Walking Dead: No Man's Land. I'm confident we can continue delivering authentic, fans-first gaming experiences, appreciated by the players with our future products too.

Finally, personally I was extremely happy to see how well we did in this year's Great Place to Work survey, being the only games company on the list from Finland. By building an environment of trust and sharing our potential success by including our employees into stock-option programs and bonus plan, we believe we can attract the best talent in the industry. We take building the company culture and values very seriously.



Income Statement (FAS)

Next Games Oyj, parent company Next Games Oyj, parent company Next Games Group 2017 2016 2017 EUR thousand (audited) (audited) (audited) Revenue 32 497 31 112 32 497 Capitalized development for entity's own use 0 254 0 Other operating income 19 1 238 22 Raw materials and services -20 547 -22 860 -20 547 Personnel expenses total -6 679 -4 802 -6 656 Depreciation, amortisation and write-offs total -1 232 -427 -1 552 Other operating expenses -10 138 -6 096 -10 143 Operating profit (loss) -6 080 -1 582 -6 379 Financial income and expenses -470 -62 -470 Profit (loss) before tax and appropriations -6 550 -1 644 -6 849 Deferred tax 450 2 400 468 Profit (loss) for the financial year -6 100 756 -6 381

Next Games Oyj, parent company Next Games Oyj, parent company 07-12/2017 07-12/2016 EUR thousand (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 13 045 18 326 Capitalized development for entity's own use 0 206 Other operating income 16 1 236 Raw materials and services -8 173 -12 124 Personnel expenses total -3 712 -2 237 Depreciation, amortisation and write-offs total -734 -220 Other operating expenses -6 674 -3 207 Operating profit (loss) -6 232 1 980 Financial income and expenses -311 50 Profit (loss) before tax and appropriations -6 542 2 030 Deferred tax 466 2 400 Profit (loss) for the financial year -6 076 4 430

Balance Sheet (FAS)

Next Games Oyj, parent company Next Games Oyj, parent company Next Games

Group 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 31.12.2017 EUR thousand (audited) (audited) (audited) ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 5 548 611 6 820 Tangible assets 133 143 136 Investments 2 662 1 101 1 074 NON-CURRENT ASSETS TOTAL 8 343 1 855 8 030 CURRENT ASSETS Long-term debtors Amounts owed by group undertakings - 14 Other debtors 820 258 822 Prepayments and accrued income 480 480 480 Deferred taxes 2 850 2 400 2 850 Long-term debtors total 4 149 3 152 4 152 Short-term debtors Trade debtors 2 686 4 044 2 686 Other debtors 244 86 245 Prepayments and accrued income 1 560 1 786 1 574 Short-term debtors total 4 490 5 916 4 505 Cash in hand and at banks 26 314 3 638 26 377 CURRENT ASSETS TOTAL 34 953 12 706 35 034 ASSETS TOTAL 43 296 14 561 43 064 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 80 3 80 Invested unrestricted equity reserve 53 277 15 783 53 277 Retained earnings (loss) -10 377 -11 133 -10 373 Profit (loss) for the financial year -6 100 756 -6 381 EQUITY TOTAL 36 879 5 408 36 602 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Loans from credit institutions 691 775 691 Deferred tax liability 74 Non-current liabilities total 691 775 765 Current liabilities Loans from credit institutions 84 - 84 Advances received 914 2 482 914 Trade creditors 1 162 1 178 1 162 Other creditors 234 128 205 Accruals and deferred income 3 331 4 591 3 331 Current liabilities total 5 725 8 378 5 697 LIABILITIES TOTAL 6 416 9 153 6 462 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES TOTAL 43 296 14 561 43 064



Cash Flow Statement (FAS)

Next Games Oyj, Next Games Oyj, Next Games parent company parent company Group 1.1-31.12/2017 1.1-31.12/2016 1.1-31.12/2017 EUR thousand (audited) (audited) (audited) Net cash flows from operating activities -6 766 -879 -6 746 Net cash flows from investing activities -223 -423 -179 Net cash flows from financing activities 30 099 356 30 099 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 23 110 -946 23 174 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 3 638 4 624 3 638 Foreign exchange rate differences -435 -40 -435 Cash flow from the merger - - - Net change in cash and cash equivalents 22 675 -986 22 739 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 26 314 3 638 26 377

Next Games Oyj, Next Games Oyj, parent company parent company 1.7-31.12/2017 1.7-31.12/2016 EUR thousand (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash flows from operating activities -5 232 1 042 Net cash flows from investing activities -120 -206 Net cash flows from financing activities 21 355 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -5 331 1 191 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 31 939 2 377 Foreign exchange rate differences -294 70 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -5 625 1 261 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 26 314 3 638







Statement of Equity Changes





Parent company's Equity Changes

EUR thousand Share Capital Invested unrestricted equity reserve Retained earnings (loss) Profit (loss) for the financial year Total equity Equity 1.1.2016 3 15 776 -11 133 - 4 646 Option plan based share compensation 7 7 Profit (loss) for the financial year 756 756 Equity 31.12.2016 3 15 783 -11 133 756 5 408 Equity 1.1.2017 3 15 783 -10 377 - 5 408 Share capital increase 78 -78 - Shares issued 37 541 37 541 Option plan based share compensation 30 30 Profit (loss) for the financial year -6 100 -6 100 Equity 31.12.2017 80 53 277 -10 377 -6 100 36 880

Statement of Group's Equity Changes

EUR thousand Share Capital Invested unrestricted equity reserve Retained earnings (loss) Profit (loss) for the financial year Total equity Equity 1.1.2017 3 15 783 -10 373 - 5 412 Share capital increase 78 -78 - Shares issued 37 541 37 541 Option plan based share compensation 30 30 Profit (loss) for the financial year -6 381 -6 381 Equity 31.12.2017 80 53 277 -10 373 -6 381 36 602

Certain Quarterly Financial Information

For the three months ended

1 000 euroa Mar. 31, 2016 Jun. 30, 2016 Sep. 30, 2016 Dec. 31, 2016 Mar. 31, 2017 Jun. 30, 2017 Sep. 30, 2017 Dec. 31, 2017 Revenue, gross bookings and gross Margin Revenue 5 586 7 200 6 935 11 390 10 932 8 520 6 385 6 660 Gross bookings 6 852 6 914 7 266 12 562 10 432 7 857 6 162 6 479 Gross Margin 54 1 996 2 421 3 781 3 938 3 141 2 128 2 744 Operating profit, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Operating profit (loss) -3 107 -455 418 1 563 369 -218 -2 271 -4 259 Depreciation and amortisation -99 -107 -110 -110 -170 -328 -330 -724 EBITDA -3 008 -348 528 1 672 539 110 -1 941 -3 535 Adjusted EBITDA -2 283 -519 718 1 375 797 -274 -2 076 -3 614 As percentage of revenue Gross Margin (%) 1 % 28 % 35 % 33 % 36 % 37 % 33 % 41 % EBITDA margin (%) -54 % -5 % 8 % 15 % 5 % 1 % -30 % -53 % Operating profit margin (%) -56 % -6 % 6 % 14 % 3 % -3 % -36 % -64 % As percentage of gross bookings Adj. EBITDA margin (%) -33 % -8 % 10 % 11 % 8 % -3 % -34 % -56 %

Mar. 31, 2016 Jun. 30, 2016 Sep. 30, 2016 Dec. 31, 2016 Mar. 31, 2017 Jun. 30, 2017 Sep. 30, 2017 Dec. 30, 2017 DAU 446 483 422 883 350 763 532 276 537 659 458 370 371 437 363 984 MAU 1 944 265 1 581 215 1 225 174 1 781 553 1 613 571 1 325 167 1 102 897 1 195 822

