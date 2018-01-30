WISeKey International Holding SA: WISeKey places 162,718 newly issued Class B Shares

Media Release

WISeKey places 162,718 newly issued Class B Shares

Zug, Switzerland - January 30, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN) (WISeKey" or the "Company"), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it has raised CHF1.0 million of cash via the private placement of 162,718 newly issued Class B Shares with a strategic investor. The new Class B Shares will be issued out of the Company's existing authorized share capital on a non-preemptive basis at a subscription price of CHF 6.1456 per Class B Share, such price representing a historical volume-weighted average share price of a Class B Share on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. over a representative period. The funds are intended to be used for general corporate purposes.

For further information, please contact:

WISeKey

Company Contact:

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact:

Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=7POhIhtJ8da6oTG5ZABTqpBsxpIfoBitJo1u1nlDqhdcZ8HrlHDdmVIBoJyVbba3wWGFz2NSWjAVyTqkEHNZAQ==) .

To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletter (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=4LxiMJOX-p5T9dZFtRxyaJnuuXkJNlkjyUUV97pGM32VgDgR6JrbCPEfaLaki8Cr3XU4Y7MYdXMntIKOCinZMxcN4b2ZNBfaO4aREXgBU2c=) or visit the WISeKey Investors Corner (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UNnrvjNzsctesg7DAwPcGGjs79yx2ranUPUO_u8rPyURUWPQXXi1HqW4CpAuP47D2EFbzK1sy85QnaG8p4HgKsxEhk_n0LD51aASWdRlLBw=).

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com (mailto:info@wisekey.com) WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com (mailto:lcati@equityny.com)

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

WISeKey places 162,718 newly issued Class B Shares (http://hugin.info/174479/R/2164567/832758.pdf)

