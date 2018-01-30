

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP AG (SAP) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to Euro1.87 billion, or Euro1.55 per share. This was higher than Euro1.53 billion, or Euro1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to Euro6.81 billion. This was up from Euro6.72 billion last year.



SAP AG earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): Euro1.87 Bln. vs. Euro1.53 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.2% -EPS (Q4): Euro1.55 vs. Euro1.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.0% -Revenue (Q4): Euro6.81 Bln vs. Euro6.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.3%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: €24.6 - €25.1 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX