

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income climbed to 899 million euros or 0.91 euro per share from last year's 640 million euros or 0.67 euro per share.



Net income from continuing operations amounted to 476 million euros, up from 465 million euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBITA margin increased 140 basis points to 16.7% of sales, compared to 15.3% of sales in 2016.



Philips reported sales of 5.303 billion euros, nearly same as last year's 5.306 billion euros. Comparable sales growth was 5 percent.



Comparable order intake increased 7% compared to last year.



Looking ahead, Frans van Houten, CEO, said, 'Philips' performance in the fourth quarter demonstrates that we are gaining momentum.... We expect our markets to grow at 3-5% on a comparable basis in 2018. Combined with our strong order book, we are confident that we will deliver on our mid-term targets of 4-6% comparable sales growth and on average an annual 100 basis points improvement in Adjusted EBITA margin this year. Given the phasing of our order book, we expect improvements to be at the back end of the year.'



