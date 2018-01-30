

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) reported that its fourth-quarter profit after tax rose to 1.87 billion euros from 1.53 billion euros last year. Earnings per share increased 21% to 1.55 euros and increased 16% to 1.77 euros on non-IFRS, reflecting the one-time tax benefit.



Fourth quarter operating profit was up 1% year over year to 1.96 billion euros or up 6% on non-IFRS at constant currencies.



'We ended the year strongly with new cloud bookings surging 31% on top of a stellar prior Q4. As promised we initiated the margin turnaround with a Q4 Non-IFRS operating margin of 35.2% at constant currencies. This paves the way for the strong growth and margin expansion we expect in 2018 and beyond,' said- Luka Mucic, CFO.



New cloud bookings grew by 22% or 31% at constant currencies in the fourth quarter and reached 591 million euros, delivering on the promise made in October to reaccelerate new cloud bookings.



Total revenue for the quarter was 6.81 billion euros up 1% year over year or 6% on non-IFRS at constant currencies. New cloud and software license order entry grew by 13% at constant currencies year over year in the fourth quarter.



The Company expects full year 2018 non-IFRS total revenue to be in a range of 24.6 billion euros - 25.1 billion euros at constant currencies. This range represents a growth rate of 5% - 7% at constant currencies.



The Company expects full-year 2018 non-IFRS operating profit to be in a range of 7.3 billion euros - 7.5 billion euros at constant currencies. This range represents a growth rate of 8% - 11% at constant currencies.



Looking beyond 2018, SAP reiterated its 2020 ambition for cloud, total revenue, operating profit and more predictable revenue share last provided at the beginning of 2017.SAP continues to strive to reach 8.0 billion euros - 8.5 billion euros non-IFRS cloud subscriptions and support revenue; 28 billion euros - 29 billion euros non-IFRS total revenue; 8.5 billion euros? 9.0 billion euros non-IFRS operating profit.



SAP continues to expect the share of more predictable revenue to reach 70% - 75% in 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX