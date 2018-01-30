

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Canon Inc. (CAJ) reported that its full year 2017 income before income taxes increased by 44.6% year on year to 353.9 billion yen and net income attributable to Canon increased by 60.6% to 241.9 billion yen. Net income per share was 222.88 yen compared to 137.95 yen. Adjusted operating profit, which excludes impairment losses on goodwill from operating profit, increased by 59.7% to 365.4 billion yen.



Along with the impact of acquiring Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., net sales for the year increased by 19.9% year on year to 4.08 trillion yen.



For full-year 2018, Canon projects consolidated net sales of 4.3 trillion yen, a year-on-year increase of 5.4%; operating profit of 420.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 26.7%; income before income taxes of 420.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 18.7%; and net income attributable to Canon of 280.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 15.7%.



