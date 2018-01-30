All Major NYSE Group Data Feeds Now Available on Options Platform

Options, the leading provider of global market data and colocation services for trading firms, has today announced direct access to the NYSE Integrated Feed. The new service will be available to clients leveraging Option's ultra-low latent connectivity and managed colocation platform in Mahwah, Carteret, NY4 and NJ2.

The NYSE Integrated Feed (v2.1) provides a comprehensive order-by-order view of events in the equities market. The single, high performance data feed integrates orders and trades in sequence for NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca markets, providing a more deterministic and transparent view of the order book and related activity. The direct market data feed is delivered over the Options low latency network and includes depth of book, trades, order imbalances, and security status messages.

This latest addition sees Options offer connectivity to all the major proprietary market data feeds, across all asset classes and markets, available in the NYSE Group today.

Options' Global Head of Account Management, Stephen Morrow,commented, "As latency sensitive clients seek the latest liquidity sources, they look to Options to connect them with agility: to the highest quality data sources available, in the format they need, delivered over the fastest path. This client demand has driven the continued exponential growth of our market coverage and global colocation footprint. The availability of the new version 2.1 of the NYSE Integrated feed affirms our commitment to power our clients with the most streamlined access to the markets."

Options is an authorized redistributor and vendor of record for NYSE exchange feeds. As such, Options clients authorized to receive the feed from the exchange can be provisioned for immediate connectivity to the new service on their existing Managed Colocation account.

The NYSE Integrated feed joins the extensive list of 400+ market data and order entry feeds available on the Options Managed Colocation platform, an ultra-low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting service. It enables firms to deploy the most latency sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally.

