30.01.2018 | 08:01
(6 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Bank of America Corporation - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, January 29

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
(a)NameCatherine Bessant
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChief Operations and Technology Officer
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameBank of America Corporation
(b)LEI9DJT3UXIJIZJI4WXO774
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShares of common stock
Identification codeUS0605051046
(b)Nature of the transactionDisposal of shares by way of charitable gift
(c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
USD 0.0014,000
(d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
(e)Date of the transaction2017-03-08
(f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

