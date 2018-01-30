

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to follow Wall Street and Asia lower on Tuesday as renewed Brexit fears, rising bond yields and a sell-off in Apple shares overnight on reports of cuts to iPhone X production dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.



Asian stock markets fell across the board and the dollar firmed up on higher bond yields amid expectations of a rise in real interest rates globally, while oil fell for a second day on concerns over rising U.S. output.



Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area GDP data later today, with economists expecting the currency bloc to grow 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter.



Economic confidence survey figures from the European Commission and Germany's flash consumer price data may also influence market sentiment.



Meanwhile, Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its key rate unchanged at 0.90 percent when it reviews its monetary policy later today.



Janet Yellen will preside over her final meeting as Federal Reserve Chair today and tomorrow, while Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will speak before the U.K. Parliament's Economic Affairs Committee in London later today.



Overnight, U.S. stocks pulled back from their record highs as investors weighed the latest earnings releases and deal news and looked ahead to a busy week of economic data.



The Dow and the S&P 500 slid around 0.7 percent each while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped half a percent.



European markets ended Monday's session on a mixed note as banks and energy stocks succumbed to selling pressure, offsetting a rally in the technology sector.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both edged down by 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.



