

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen climbed against its major counterparts in the late Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen advanced to 108.61 against the greenback, off its early low of 109.20.



The yen strengthened to near a 3-week high of 134.26 against the euro, 5-day high of 115.78 against the franc and near a 2-week high of 152.44 against the pound, reversing from its early lows of 135.00, 116.30 and 153.39, respectively.



Reversing from its early lows of 88.38 against the loonie, 88.31 against the aussie and 79.91 against the kiwi, the yen hit a 1-1/2-month high of 87.88, near 3-week high of 87.64 and near a 4-week high of 79.53, respectively.



If the yen rises further, it may find resistance around 106.00 against the greenback, 131.00 against the euro, 114.00 against the franc, 151.00 against the pound, 85.00 against the loonie, 77.00 against the kiwi and 85.00 against the aussie.



