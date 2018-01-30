Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Press Release Krasnodar January 30, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Filed a Notice on the Results of an Additional Share Issue with the Bank of Russia Krasnodar, Russia (January 30, 2018): Magnit PJSC (the "Company "; MOEX and LSE: MGNT) filed a notice on the results of an additional share issue with the Bank of Russia. Type, category, series and other Ordinary registered identifying elements of uncertified shares. securities: The additional securities placed by the Company constitute an additional issue to the issue of securities with the state registration number 1-01-60525-P as of March 4, 2004 and International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 (hereinafter - the "Shares"). Maturity date: Not applicable to this type of securities State registration number of the No. 1-01-60525-P as of additional issue of securities December 4, 2017 and date of registration: Registration authority which Bank of Russia registered the additional issue of securities: The number of placed securities 7,350,000 (seven million and the nominal value of each three hundred and fifty security: thousand) shares with the nominal value 0.01 (0 rubles 01 kopecks) each Share of placed securities in the 100% (One hundred percent) total number of additional securities subject to placement: Method of offering: Open subscription Securities placement factual December 26, 2017 commencement date: Securities placement factual January 15, 2018 completion date: Date of filing of the notice on January 29, 2018 the results of an additional share issue with the registering authority: The Issuer did not submit an application for listing of the placed securities. Placement of securities through subscription by means of trading organized by the stock exchange or other securities market operator is not applicable. Securities of the issue constituting placed additional issue of securities have been admitted to the organized trading on the stock exchange or other securities market operator: Public Joint Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS (Moscow Exchange); Public Joint Stock Company "Saint-Petersburg Exchange". The Prospectus has been registered together with the state registration of the additional issue of these shares. All interested individuals can read information contained in the Notice on the results of an additional share issue and receive its hard copy at the following address: 15/5 Solnechanaya Street, Krasnodar, 350072, the Russian Federation, Tel.: +7 (861) 277-45-54. The Issuer shall provide the holders of securities and other interested individuals with a copy of the Notice on the results of an additional share issue at their request and for a fee not exceeding the cost of making copies within 7 (seven) days upon the receipt of such request. The text of the Notice on the results of an additional share issue shall be published on the web page used by the Issuer for the information disclosure: https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 [1], http://ir.magnit.com/ru/ [2] and http://ir.magnit.com/en/ [3] (hereinafter - the "Web Pages of the Issuer") within 2 (two) days upon the Issuer's filing of the Notice on the results of an additional share issue with the Bank of Russia. The text of the published Notice on the results of an additional share issue shall be available on the Web Pages of the Issuer within not less than 12 (twelve) months upon the expiry of period stipulated by the Regulation on information disclosure by issuers of the issuing securities (approved by the Bank of Russia on 30.12.2014 - 454-?) for its publication on the Web, and if it is published on the Web after the expiry of such period - from the date of its publication on the Web. For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience, 243 hypermarkets, 208 Magnit Family stores and 3,774 drogerie stores) in 2,709 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.

