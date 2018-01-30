Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-30 / 07:50 *Preliminary Q4 2017 Results: * *HelloFresh further accelerates growth and continues * *to expand its margins* *- Number of active customers increased to 1.45 million (69% year-over-year growth; Q4 2016: 0.86 million) * *- Year-over-year revenue growth rate accelerated to 58% - 59% (67% - 69% in constant currency) * *- Preliminary Q4 revenues of EUR 250 million - 253 million (Q4 2016: EUR 158.7 million) * *- Preliminary FY revenues of EUR 902 million - 905 million (51% - 52% year-over-year growth; FY 2016: EUR 597 million)* *- Continued expansion of AEBITDA margin: on track to reach breakeven by Q4 2018* *Berlin, January 30, 2018* - With more than 1.45 million customers (up by 69% from Q4 2016: 0.86 million) and 39.5 million meals delivered (up by 65% from Q4 2016: 23.9 million), HelloFresh again has grown significantly double-digit in its key operating metrics. This results in preliminary revenues in Q4 2017 of EUR 250 million - 253 million (up by 58% - 59% from Q4 2016: EUR 158.7 million). In constant currency, this corresponds to a revenue growth for the group of 67% - 69%, a reacceleration in both segments US and International. HelloFresh also significantly improved its AEBITDA and AEBITDA margin to better than (5%), on track to reach group profitability by Q4 2018. "We are really proud that Q4 constitutes our strongest quarter in terms of year-over-year growth for the whole year. In fact, over the course of 2017 we managed to increase our growth rate for each subsequent quarter, resulting in a 67% - 69% constant currency growth in Q4. This is a remarkable success given the scale at which we are already operating," said Dominik Richter, CEO and co-founder of HelloFresh SE. _All figures reported in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. Please note that the full financial disclosure for the fourth quarter and audited financial year 2017, together with the guidance for the financial year 2018, will be published on March 21, 2018._ *Selected key operating metrics* *Q4 2016* *Q4 2017* *Y-o-Y* *FY 2016* *FY 2017* *Y-o-Y* *Active 0.86 1.45 69% custome rs (m)* *Number 3.2 5.4 69% 12.3 18.9 54% of orders (m)* *Meals 23.9 39.5 65% 90.8 137.4 51% deliver ed (m)* *Selected key financial metrics * *HelloFresh Group* *Q4 2016* *Q4 *Y-o-Y* *FY 2016* *FY 2017* *Y-o-Y* 2017 * *Revenue 158.7 250 58% - 59% 597 902 - 905 51% - 52% (mEUR)* - 253 *Revenue 265 67% - 69% in - constant 268 currency (mEUR)* *US* *Q4 *Q4 *Y-o-Y* *FY 2016* *FY 2017* *Y-o-Y* 2016* 2017* *Revenue 80 149 - 87% - 89% 287 543 - 545 89% - 90% (mEUR)* 151 *Revenue 162 - 104% - 106% in 164 constant currency (mEUR)* *International* *Q4 *Q4 *Y-o-Y* *FY 2016* *FY 2017* *Y-o-Y* 2016* 2017* *Revenue 79 101 - 27% - 29% 310 359 - 360 16% (mEUR)* 102 *Revenue in 103 - 30% - 31% constant 104 currency (mEUR)* *About HelloFresh* HelloFresh is the world's leading meal kit company, operating in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland and Canada. HelloFresh delivered 39.5 million meals in the 3-month period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017 to 1.45 million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in November 2011 in Berlin and went public in November 2017 at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Zurich, Sydney and Toronto.

January 30, 2018 01:50 ET (06:50 GMT)