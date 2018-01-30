sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,89 Euro		+0,97
+8,14 %
WKN: A16140 ISIN: DE000A161408 Ticker-Symbol: HFG 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
HELLOFRESH SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HELLOFRESH SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,821
12,849
10:21
12,84
12,91
10:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HELLOFRESH SE
HELLOFRESH SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HELLOFRESH SE12,89+8,14 %