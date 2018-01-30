Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Announces the Change of Share in the Charter Capital 30-Jan-2018 / 07:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar January 30, 2018 Magnit Announces the Change of Share in the Charter Capital Krasnodar, Russia (January 30, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the change of share of the Board of Directors members and the members of the Management Board in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" (ordinary shares stake). On January 29, 2018 the Company was notified of the following changes of share of the Board of Directors members and the members of the Management Board in its charter capital (date of change (date of filing of the notice on the results of the share issue with the registering authority): January 29, 2018). Name and Share in the Share of the Share in the Share of the position charter ordinary charter ordinary capital shares capital shares after before before after change change change change Sergey 34.264352% 34.264352% 31.793156% 31.793156% Galitskiy Chief Executive Officer of PJSC "Magnit", the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, the chairman of the PJSC "Magnit" Management Board Andrey 0.215686% 0.215686% 0.200131% 0.200131% Arutyunyan the member of the Management Board Ilya 0.000214% 0.000214% 0.000198% 0.000198% Sattarov the member of the Management Board Aslan 0.009401% 0.009401% 0.008723% 0.008723% Shkhachemuk ov the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors Vladimir 0.901869% 0.901869% 0.836825% 0.836825% Gordeychuk the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience, 243 hypermarkets, 208 Magnit Family stores and 3,774 drogerie stores) in 2,709 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5151 End of Announcement EQS News Service 649463 30-Jan-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2018 01:54 ET (06:54 GMT)