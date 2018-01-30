Analysis focused on strong open banking through APIs1 capability, collaboration with FinTechs and POC-led approach leveraging innovation centers

Capgemini today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in Everest Group's inaugural PEAK MatrixTM2 on Digital Services in Consumer Banking. In the Everest Group analysis on Consumer Banking, Capgemini was recognized for its strong back-office modernization capabilities, such as open banking architecture using APIs2 and microservices, robust thought leadership, and a proof of concept-led approach using Accelerated Delivery Centers. The report also highlighted its forward-looking ecosystem through co-innovation with FinTechs via its Applied Innovation Exchange (AIE) program.

"As consumers demand superior digital experiences, retail banks are reorienting themselves as a lifestyle partner by collaborating with FinTechs, moving to an open architecture, and delivering contextual products and services," said Ronak Doshi, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Strong capabilities in API-based architecture, a POC-led approach by its Accelerated Delivery Centers, and collaboration with FinTechs have helped Capgemini secure its position as a Leader in Everest Group's inaugural assessment on Digital Services in Consumer Banking PEAK MatrixTM Assessment 2018."

Kartik Ramakrishnan, Head of Banking and Capital Markets for Capgemini, said, "This recognition by Everest Group confirms that our vision for the banking industry is on target. We pride ourselves on our digital capabilities in banking, with innovative business transformation solutions in cloud, customer experience, risk and compliance as well as our deeply skilled global team. What is different this year is that not only have we done a remarkable job delivering solutions, we have also fully utilized our innovation centers to enable our clients to collaborate with FinTechs. This recognition from Everest Group confirms that the industry values our work and innovation capabilities."

Everest Group analyzed the capabilities of 22 digital service providers specific to consumer banking and categorized each provider to be a Leader, Major Contender or Aspirant. The framework provides a comparative assessment of service providers based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact.

1 APIs refers to Application Programming Interfaces.

2 Everest Group's PEAK MatrixTM is a composite index of a range of distinct metrics related to a service provider's scale, scope, technology/domain expertise and innovation, delivery footprint, buyer satisfaction, and resultant market success in the context of a given outsourcing function.

