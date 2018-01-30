sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

357,60 Euro		+9,20
+2,64 %
WKN: 865126 ISIN: CH0012255151 Ticker-Symbol: UHR 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SWATCH GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWATCH GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
346,73
348,89
08:54
357,50
357,60
10:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWATCH GROUP AG
SWATCH GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWATCH GROUP AG357,60+2,64 %