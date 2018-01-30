

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) reported that its fourth-quarter performance has been ahead of its expectations and the Group has offset some of its margin investment with good volume growth. As a result, Domino's Pizza now expects full year underlying profit before tax to be slightly above the current range of market expectations.



Fourth-quarter Group system sales were 321.8 million pounds, compared to 272.4 million pounds, prior year, an increase of 18.2%, or up 10.1% on an organic basis. UK & ROI system sales were up 10.1% in the quarter, or 9.9% excluding currency effects. In the UK, system sales rose 9.8%, with new store openings and like-for-like performance both contributing strongly. Like-for-like sales growth, excluding stores in split territories, was 6.1%.



The Group expects capex for the 2017 year to be between 45 million and 50 million pounds, below the previously guided range of 50 million to 60 million pounds, mainly as a result of phasing in relation to the Warrington supply chain centre.



