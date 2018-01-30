sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,20 Euro		+0,40
+3,39 %
WKN: 552811 ISIN: AU000000SRX1 Ticker-Symbol: SQX 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SIRTEX MEDICAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIRTEX MEDICAL LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,00
19,50
10:04
12,10
12,50
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIRTEX MEDICAL LIMITED
SIRTEX MEDICAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIRTEX MEDICAL LIMITED12,20+3,39 %
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC103,12-0,85 %