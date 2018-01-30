Book on Sunday, Fly on Friday and Save

A new report by Expedia, Inc. (Expedia) and the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) unlocks ways to save money on travel, including the best day to book a flight

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's travellers have more options and opportunities than ever before. New routes, new planes, new on-board traveller comforts, and updated loyalty benefits are all combining to drive continually increasing demand for air travel worldwide. With historic profitability across the industry, airlines are investing heavily in making the customer experience even better from the time of shopping and ticketing to the return trip home.

Expedia and ARC, a leader of air travel intelligence and commerce in the travel industry, have released the findings of the fourth annual ARC Air Travel Outlook Report, a hallmark collaboration between two leaders in air travel.

"Deciding on the right flight can be a time consuming and complex task; many travellers make up to 50 online searches before deciding on a flight. At Expedia, we want to make comparing flight options simpler. We've created a global marketplace of travel that brings together more than 500 airlines, more than 500,000 lodging properties and thousands of other travel suppliers so people can find a range of choices in one place." - Greg Schulze Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy and Services Expedia Inc.

Busting the "last minute" myth:

Despite popular belief in the benefits of last-minute booking, in most parts of the world, economy fares tend to increase as departure date gets closer. Booking a flight more than 30 days ahead of departure is when travellers are most likely to find the lowest Average Ticket Prices for economy and premium cabin air travel.

"Expedia is constantly looking for ways to improve the experience of booking travel. Finding patterns in data is at the core of what we do. Our algorithms use data science to analyse approximately 19 quadrillion potential flight itineraries and filter them to display the most relevant options for each journey," said Greg Schulze, Senior Vice President, Expedia. "When it comes to saving on flights, booking early, and taking advantage of the other unique ways to save on Expedia, will help people go places for less."

Best day to book and best day to travel:

For most international economy flights, our advice is to book on a Sunday and start your journey on a Friday

For most domestic economy flights, our advice is to book on a Sunday and start your journey on a Saturday

What months offer the best fares?

Expedia and ARC experts compared the average ticket prices paid for flights and found:

For UK economy international travelers, December had the highest average ticket price while May had the lowest.

