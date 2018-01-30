Panevežys, 2018-01-30 08:34 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AB Linas Agro Group provides the calendar of information be published for the 2018:



· Interim 6 month financial results of the financial year 2017/2018 will be released on 28.02.2018;



· Interim 9 month financial results of the financial year 2017/2018 will be released on 26th week of 2018 (28.05.2018 until 31.05.2018);



· Interim 12 month financial results of the financial year 2017/2018 will be released on 35th week of 2018 (27.08.2018 until 31.08.2018);



· Notice on General shareholders' meeting will be released on 40th week of 2018 (01.10.2018 until 05.10.2018);



· Resolutions of the General shareholders' meeting will be released on 43th week of 2018 (22.10.2018 until 26.10.2018);



· Annual information for the 2017/2018 financial year will be released on 43th week of 2018 (22.10.2018 until 26.10.2018);



· Interim 3 month financial results of the financial year 2018/2019 will be released on 48th week of 2018 (26.11.2018 until 30.11.2018).





Investor relations specialist Greta Vaitkeviciene



Ph. +370 45 507 346