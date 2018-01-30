

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's trade surplus decreased in December, the Federal Customs Administration reported Tuesday.



The trade surplus fell slightly to CHF 2.5 billion from CHF 2.6 billion in November.



Exports rose 2.8 percent on month, faster than the 0.4 percent increase in the previous month. Meanwhile, growth in imports eased to 0.6 percent from 3.7 percent.



In the fourth quarter, the trade balance showed a surplus of CHF 8.3 billion compared to a CHF 8.4 billion surplus in the preceding period.



In 2017 as a whole, the trade surplus totaled CHF 34.8 billion versus CHF 36.9 billion in 2016.



Elsewhere, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said that watch exports gained 0.7 percent to CHF 1.7 billion. The industry has seen 2.7 percent export growth over the year 2017 as a whole.



