

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L), a consumer products group, reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax grew 37.3 percent to 34.2 million pounds from 24.9 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share were 5.04 pence, up 9.8 percent from 4.59 pence a year ago.



Adjusted pre-tax profit was 34.0 million pounds, compared to 40.2 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 5.76 pence, compared to 6.50 pence last year.



Revenues for the period rose 1.9 percent to 385.4 million pounds from 378.2 million pounds a year ago. Revenues rose 3.3 percent at constant currency rates as well as on a like-for-like basis.



Further, the company maintained its interim dividend at 2.67 pence per share.



Looking ahead, Caroline Silver, Chair of PZ Cussons board of directors, said, 'Initiatives are underway to improve performance of these business units and, together with the positive momentum elsewhere in the Group and in particular in Asia, provide a solid basis for improved performance in the second half of the year.'



The company added that the Group result for the full year will largely be dependent on successful delivery of the result in the UK amid very tough trading conditions and an improvement in the economic environment in Nigeria as the business enters peak season.



