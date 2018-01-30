

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UBM plc (UBMJF.PK, UBM.L) reported that its trading in the fourth quarter has been ahead of company expectations, with particularly good performances at the CPhI events, Cosmoprof and Food Ingredients. UBM now expects to deliver adjusted underlying annual events revenue growth of at least 5% (with corresponding underlying revenue growth of approximately 3.5%). This, coupled with an OMS performance in line with UBM's expectations, will result in reported total group revenues of approximately 1 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017. The board expects Group adjusted operating profit margin to be approximately 29% and consequently the full year outturn to be ahead of expectations.



The UBM Group intends to declare a final dividend of 18.0 pence per share, with a proposed record date of 20 April 2018, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017. This would result in total dividends per share for the 2017 financial year of 23.5p, a year-on-year increase of 6.8%.



UBM also announced that with immediate effect, Greg Lock, currently Acting Chairman, has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman and Warren Finegold, Non-executive Director, becomes Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.



