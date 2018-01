OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales decreased at the end of the year, after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.



The retail sales volume, excluding motor vehicles, dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 2.1 percent rise in November.



On a yearly basis, both the volume and value of retail sales grew a working-day-adjusted 4.2 percent in December.



