Proxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, today announced record results on behalf of British Medical Auctions (BMA), a UK-based auction house specialising in the sale of surplus, obsolete, end-of-line, and decommissioned medical equipment from all healthcare environments. While BMA conducts auctions across the UK, adding online events via Proxibid has enabled the company to increase its reach, expanding to buyers located across Europe as well as bidders from the Middle East, India, and the United States. Growth in international bidders via online bidding has allowed the company to dramatically boost total auction sales in just a few short months.

"We selected Proxibid as our exclusive partner because of the company's platform stability, and customer service and support, and commitment to risk management and fraud prevention, ensuring only qualified buyers can participate in our auctions," said Markus Grad, CEO of British Medical Auctions. "We have remained committed to Proxibid because of the company's dedication to driving new bidders to our auctions, and helping us to continue to expand our business across the globe."

In March 2017, BMA selected Proxibid as its exclusive partner for online bidding. Since that time, BMA has hosted a monthly live auction with live online bidding directly from the BMA website, utilising Proxibid's best-in-class white label solution. BMA worked with Proxibid's marketing team to execute a marketing strategy to attract new buyers while retaining existing buyers of medical equipment. For example, a single campaign managed by Proxibid, with a budget of £264 for SEM, yielded more than 5,000 impressions and nearly £65,000 in online sales.

Following Proxibid's best practices for online auctions and taking advantage of Proxibid's marketing offerings led to an average of 16% growth of total sales per auction since March 2017. Each auction attracted an average of 72 new online bidders per auction, representing an average of 29% new bidders joining with each auction. In addition, BMA averaged nearly 29,000 catalogue views per event.

"As we continue to grow our business, we have found a trusted partner that can accelerate the growth trajectory without adding additional work for the BMA team," added Grad. "Proxibid acts as a technology solution, strategic marketing partner, and online auction consultancy to help our company reach new markets."

Since 2001, Proxibid has worked with more than 4,000 sellers and more than 1.6M buyers across the globe, and has hosted more than 114k auctions, encompassing more than $32.8B of Gross Merchandise Value. With more than 16 years of experience in ecommerce and a seasoned account management team to serve as a guide for sellers, Proxibid ensures customers like BMA get the most out of the online bidding services provided.

For more information, please visit Proxibid.

Proxibid Social

Visit us online at https://www.proxibid.com

"Like" us on Facebook www.facebook.com/proxibid

Follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/proxibid

About Proxibid

Proxibid provides auction companies and asset owners with access to the most trusted way to buy and sell highly valued items online. More than $4 billion in inventory passes through Proxibid's Marketplace annually via live and timed auctions, and Buy Now and Make Offer capabilities, across 15 categories that include heavy equipment, industrial machinery, real estate, fine art, antiques and collectibles, and more.

Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE, with offices in London. For more information about Proxibid, please visit www.proxibid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130005403/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Proxibid

Dana Kaufman, 402.505.7776

Dana.Kaufman@proxibid.com