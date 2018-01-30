Incremint Answers the Call for a New Era of ICO Accountability

AUSTIN, Texas and MOSCOW, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Recently, Ethereum Architect Vitalik Buterin released a proposal to make ICOs more accountable through a mechanism called a DAICO. A DAICO would allow ICO investors to control the flow of funds to issuers. The high-powered legal and banking team at Incremint has been working with Applied Blockchain development team (Canary Wharf, London) for four months to build a decentralized escrow platform similar to Buterin's vision. The Incremint decentralized escrow platform is an enhanced variation of a DAICO with increased flexibility.

FEATURES DAICOs INCREMINT Investors Control Release of Funds x x Investors Can Force Return of Funds x x Funds Released Over Time x x Issuers Set Milestones

x Hosted Investor Comminication Space

x Fiat Escrow

x Standardized Voting Mechanism

x Established Investor Community

x Turnkey Implementation

x Money Delivered in Tranches

x Issuers Can Seek Revisions of Milestones

x Resolution In Case of Deadlock

x

Incremint believes strongly in the future of ICOs and is currently holding a pre-sale for a digital currency of its own. Known as Mints (MNTS), these tokens offer its holders a 10% discount on future ICO purchases that use the Incremint escrow platform. Mints never expire and can be used in perpetuity.

The Mint Advantage: $50 purchase today brings $100 savings in the future

"It's clear that in 2018, the ICO marketplace is demanding more accountability from Issuers. We're not only building our platform for a better, more accountable ICO marketplace but we're also building a community of believers in the enhanced DAICO model," says Brian Konradi, Chief Executive Officer. "Our Mints are a win for ICO investors, because they are coupons that never expires. This gives investors an incentive to buy tokens during our Pre-Sale period for a low rate, and maximize their savings over and over again on ICOs in the future."

The current pre-sale price is 1 Mint for 0.0005 ETH (1 ETH = 2,000 Mints). Pre-sale pricing lasts until February 5, setting the stage for a large stream of investments from the beginning. Each Mint will permit a 10% discount on every 0.01 ETH invested in an ICO using the Incremint escrow platform. Mints have unlimited life and can be reused in subsequent ICOs. In US dollar terms this would mean that a $50 Mints purchase today would provide a $100 savings in the future for every subsequent ICO investment of $1,000 (assuming an exchange rate of 1 ETH at $1,000).

Escrow Platform: How It Works

Incremint was founded to enhance ICO accountability by offering blockchain-based escrow mechanisms for the ICO fundraising process. Using Incremint, ICO Issuers will direct a predetermined portion of the raised funds to be escrowed pending milestones. Upon completion of the ICO, token buyers will vote to authorize a release of the escrowed funds as Issuers complete their milestones. By using Incremint, Issuers show their commitment to good corporate governance practices and their confidence in the business plan that they are marketing. Token buyers mitigate the risks associated with investing in ICOs, resulting in an increase in demand for Issuers.

To find out more about Incremint.io Ltd, and Mint tokens, go to incremint.io.



