Valens Adds New HDBaseT Chipsets to the Colligo Family for Plug-and-Play Product Design

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Valens, the developer of HDBaseT and founder of the HDBaseT Alliance, announced the availability of the VS200 and VS210 chipsets, for simpler HDBaseT installations where not all 5Play features are necessary.

The addition of the VS200 and VS210 to the Valens Colligo family allows HDBaseT equipment vendors to design and manufacture a range of products, from high-end to low-end, using a common hardware platform. The VS200 enables the distribution of high-definition video (1080p), audio, controls and power over a single Cat6 cable, for up to 50m, or 4K video for up to 40m (uncompressed 4K 60Hz 4:2:0/4K 30Hz 4:4:4, or 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 and HDR10 using visually-lossless compression). Fully compliant with both HDMI 1.4 and 2.0 with support for HDCP, the VS200 employs EDID adjustment mechanisms for HDMI 2.0, at pixel clocks higher than 340MHz. It supports all major digital audio formats, including those supported by HDMI. Control interfaces include UART, IR, I2C (slave/master), RS232 and general purpose MSIO serial channels for extension of proprietary controls.

The VS210 enables the same features as the VS200 plus support for USB 2.0, configurable as host or device, for further applications. Both are pin-compatible with other Valens Colligo chipsets, allowing for the differentiation of a range of products through assembly options of a common printed circuit board.

"Not every use case demands all the features or the 100m distance usually enabled by HDBaseT. As part of the Valens Colligo family, the VS200 and VS210 help vendors who invested in designing premium products, such as those supporting the latest 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 and HDR10 formats, develop reduced features and range versions of these products with minimal effort and investment. These new chipsets support the high performance expected of HDBaseT while providing additional flexibility for vendors and manufacturers, and supporting a variety of use cases and applications."

Gabi Shriki, Sr. Vice President and Head of the Audio-Video Business at Valens.

