Card control innovator and 2018 Edison Awards Nominee Ondot Systems will be unveiling exciting new mobile apps at FinovateEurope and FinovateMiddleEast in Q1.

Ondot Systems, already the winner of the Best of Show at Finovate Spring 2014 in San Jose, California is showcasing its latest, upgraded payment platform and app at FinovateMiddleEast in Dubai, on 26-27 February and at FinovateEurope, on March 6-9 in London, UK.

Mobile banking has become the preferred channel for consumers to conduct day-to-day business, with 53% of banking by people of all ages in 2016. As a result, financial institutions offer a wide range of mobile-based alerts for their bank accounts and payment cards. According to new researchby Mercator Advisory Group for Ondot Systems, the most popular notifications are those for fraud alerts on credit, debit and prepaid cards, with 55% of consumers using them. In addition, nearly half of all consumers (47%) indicate an interest in mobile app-based card controls, up from 41% in 2014. With continued growth expected, this is where Ondot sees opportunity.

Ondot empowers cardholders to "remote control" existing credit and debit cards from a smartphone app. Cardholders can lock or unlock cards; set usage controls by location, merchants, transactions types, and spend limits; plus receive and respond instantly to alerts and offers. Parents are able to control dependents' spend, and employers can set controls for employees' purchases.

Through these innovations card issuers reduced fraud costs by 60%, increased card revenue by 50%, and gained market share in high-growth consumer segments. These benefits are delivered via Ondot's technology, which integrates user context and preferences seamlessly into the universal ISO payment standard for faster time-to-market.

Ondot's VP of Marketing, Gary Singh, commented on this latest fintech:

The Mobile Banking transition to Digital Banking will accelerate in 2018, thanks to advances in technology that enable banks to offer not just data to consumers but actionable insights. Consumers are increasingly going to be able to make timely, informed decisions about their money and how to protect their financial assets. The added intelligence in the payment system will let payments become instant and invisible, effortless and secure.

Discussing Ondot's involvement in both upcoming Finovate events, Heather Stowell, VP of Finovate said, "We are very excited for Ondot to join us at our upcoming events. Finovate strives to show the future of finance and technology, and Ondot's mobile remote card control is exactly what Finovate audiences like to see on stage."

An Ondot Fintech expert will be available at both Finovate in Dubai and London for media interviews. Please contact Osutherberry@zonicgroup.com to schedule a meeting.

About Ondot Systems

Ondot Systems is the global leader in powering mobile payment services, serving over 3,000 financial institutions across four continents. The company's real-time platform, built upon an API based services oriented architecture, gives financial institutions a competitive edge by increasing mobile engagement and empowering their customers to personalize, manage and control how payments are made in today's world of always-on digital commerce, resulting in higher usage of payment instruments while lowering fraud incidents. To learn how Ondot is shaping the future of payments, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

About Finovate

Finovate is a global fintech conference series. The events offer insight-packed views and opinions into the future of finance combining Finovate's signature short-form demo format with deep dive keynotes, panels, fireside chats, breakout sessions and more. For more information on the event, blog or to view videos of previous demos, please visit finovate.com.

