

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L), the designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products for the wireless telecoms infrastructure and adjacent markets, reported that its profit before taxation for the six months ended 30 November 2017 declined to 582 thousand pounds from 1.705 million pounds in the prior year.



Reg Gott, Chairman, said, 'Notwithstanding these positive developments, we remain at the early stages on a number key initiatives and projects where progress toward production volume orders has been slower than anticipated. As a consequence, we now anticipate a 2nd half performance broadly similar to our 1st half performance, with further growth being pushed into FY2019.'



Profit for the six months period was 803 thousand pounds or 0.38 pence per share, down from 1.43 million pounds or 0.69 pence per share in the prior year.



Group revenue for the period declined to 12.8 million pounds from 21.6 million pounds in the prior year.



The company said it is monitoring and assessing the impact of Brexit on business as information becomes available. However, it continues to believe that the geographical spread of trading means that the effects of the UK's withdrawal will likely be marginal for the Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX