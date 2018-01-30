The Extraordinary General Meeting of Arco Vara AS (10261718) adopted the decision to increase the share capital of Arco Vara AS and to issue 2,670,000 new shares on 27.12.2017.



2,491,355 shares were subscribed for in the course of the public offering of additional shares of Arco Vara AS to the existing shareholders, taking place from 29.12.2017 until 15.01.2018. The shares which were not subscribed for, i.e. 178,645 shares, were cancelled by the resolution of the management board of Arco Vara AS on 16.01.2018.



The new amount of the share capital of Arco Vara AS is EUR 6,298,856.90, divided into 8,998,367 shares. On 29.01.2018, the entry regarding the increase of the share capital of Arco Vara AS was made in the Commercial Register.



Arco Vara AS has submitted the application for the listing and admission to trading of the new shares on the Baltic Main List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. Upon the approval of the application, trading with the new shares is expected to start on or about 02.02.2018.



Kristel Tumm CFO Arco Vara AS Tel: +372 614 4662 www.arcorealestate.com