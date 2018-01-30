London stocks were set for sharp losses at the open on Tuesday following a downbeat close on Wall Street, amid rising bond yields. The FTSE100 was called to open 54 points lower at 7,617. On Monday, European bond yields rose following comments from Dutch Central Bank president and European Central Bank governing council member Klaas Knot, while in the US, the US 10-year Treasury yield pushed above the 2.7% level for the first time since April 2014 and the two-year yield hit its highest level ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...