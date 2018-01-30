Entertainment One, the film and television producer and distributor, confirmed that it had raised £53m in an placing with City institutions at a price of 305p as part of its plan to snap up the remaining half of US television producer The Mark Gordon Company. The new cash, received when shares are admitted on Thursday 1 February, will go towards a total acquisition payment of $209m, made up of $160m cash and $49m of shares issued to Mark Gordon. The remainder of the cash will be financed by ...

