Zoopla and uSwitch operator ZPG reported a good start to the financial year across both divisions, with its websites and mobile apps attracting 53 million average monthly visits during the three months to 31 December. ZPG confirmed a number of the UK's largest estate agents and mortgage lenders had signed long-term contracts with its property division and that with both divisions continuing to perform well into the new year, management were comfortable with market expectations for 2018. ** More ...

