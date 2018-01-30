On December 28, 2017, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in ÅAC Microtec AB were to receive observation status with reference to a press release published by the company on December 21, 2017 with information that the company had signed an agreement to acquire Clyde Space Ltd, subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting.



On January 29, 2018, the company published a press release with information regarding that the extraordinary general meeting approved the acquisition of Clyde Space Ltd.



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in ÅAC Microtec AB (AAC ISIN code SE0009268154, order book ID 130711) shall be removed with effect as of today, January 30, 2018.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Carl Barbäck or Jimmy Kvarnström, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.