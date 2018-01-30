

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell across the board on Tuesday as oil extended declines and U.S. bond yields rose to their highest levels in nearly four years on concerns over higher inflation and a rise in real interest rates.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped nearly 1 percent to close at 3,488.01 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.1 percent in late trade. Japanese shares closed lower, with a softer lead from Wall Street, a stronger yen and mixed data releases weighing on markets.



Japanese household spending eased 0.1 percent in December from a year earlier and the unemployment rate rose slightly, while retail sales rose strongly in the month on increased spending on cars and clothes, separate reports showed.



The Nikkei average fell 337.37 points or 1.43 percent to 23,291.97, extending losses for a fifth straight session and marking its lowest closing level since Jan. 4. The broader Topix index closed 1.19 percent lower at 1,858.13.



Exporters Sony and Panasonic fell about 2 percent as the dollar eased against the yen. Renesas Electronics shed 0.7 percent after the company denied a report that it was in talks to acquire Maxim Integrated Products Inc. for about $20 billion.



Energy major Inpex lost 2.6 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration slumped as much as 6 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight. Japan Display gave up 0.8 percent on reports that Apple Inc. will slash its production target for its iPhone X.



Australian shares fell sharply, dragged down by banks amid expectations that central banks globally will reduce stimulus, buoyed by improving macroeconomic conditions.



Investors ignored the latest survey from National Australia Bank showing that business confidence in Australia saw its biggest monthly rise since July in December.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 52.60 points or 0.87 percent to 6,022.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 52.30 points or 0.85 percent at 6,135.30.



Banks ANZ, NAB and Westpac fell between 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, while mining giant BHP Billiton declined 1.3 percent and Rio Tinto shed 0.7 percent after a drop in Chinese iron ore futures.



Fortescue Metals slid 0.4 percent after the company reported an 8 percent decline in iron ore shipments for the December quarter. Gold miner Newcrest Mining retreated 1.8 percent after keeping its full-year guidance unchanged.



Energy majors Oil Search, Origin Energy, Woodside Petroleum and Santos dropped 1-2 percent as oil prices fell for a second day on concerns over rising U.S. output. Education provider Navitas plunged 9.4 percent after reporting a steep fall in revenue and profits for the first half of the year.



Seoul stocks fell from record highs as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The benchmark Kospi fell 30.45 points or 1.17 percent to 2,567.74. Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics lost 2.8 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix tumbled 2.9 percent.



New Zealand shares ended in negative territory as regional markets fell across the board amid concerns about treasury yields rising in the U.S. The benchmark S&P NZX-50 index dropped 29.01 points or 0.35 percent to 8,298.58, with Trustpower, Kiwi Property and a2 Milk all ending down about 3 percent.



New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$640 million in December, Statistics New Zealand said today - representing 12 percent of exports. The headline figure beat expectations for a deficit of NZ$125 million following the NZ$1.233 billion shortfall in November.



Malaysian shares were marginally lower while benchmark indexes in India, Singapore, Taiwan and Indonesia were down between 0.6 percent and 1.4 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks pulled back from their record highs as investors weighed the latest earnings releases and deal news and looked ahead to a busy week of economic data. The Dow and the S&P 500 slid around 0.7 percent each while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped half a percent.



