

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate held steady in the three months ended December, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate came in at 3.8 percent in the October to December period, the same rate as in the September to November period.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 175,200 from 177,500 in the previous three-month period.



The employment rate remained unchanged at 59.8 percent.



