

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's economic barometer dropped in January, ending the upward trend started in September 2017, survey data from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Tuesday.



The economic barometer fell more-than-expected to 106.9 in January from revised 111.4 in the previous month. The expected score was 110.8.



As the indicator remained well above its long-term average, the institute said the recovery of the Swiss economy is likely to continue.



Declines in the manufacturing and the banking sector were mainly responsible for the weakening. The indicators for hotel and restaurant industry, the export development, construction and private consumption also eased in January.



