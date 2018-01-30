PFS has been Chosen from a List of 196 Finalists as a UK Winner at an Exclusive European Business Awards Event at the London Stock Exchange

Europe's biggest enterprise competition, the 11th Annual European Business Awards, has unveiled Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) as the National UK Digital Technology Award winner 2017/2018. The company is now automatically through to the European finals in Warsaw, Poland in May 2018.

PFS was chosen by a panel of independent judges including senior business leaders, politicians, and academics as the best that Digital Technology has to offer. The company has been given the honour of representing the United Kingdom along with 11 other category winners in the final pan-European stage of the competition.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: "This is an amazing achievement and Prepaid Financial Services is clearly a standout leader in its field. To be a National Winner means it represents our core values of success, ethics, and innovation and is one of the best in Europe. We wish you the best of luck in the final round."

"It is a great honour for PFS to win this prestigious award and to be recognised as the best Digital Technology business in the UK. We are very grateful to the European Business Awards for recognising our €1,000,000 Innovation Fund as part of our entry. We look forward to the next phase of the awards in Poland in the summer," expressed Noel Moran, CEO, PFS.

About Prepaid Financial Services

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, our world-class solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well as IBAN accounts in the UK and the Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and Regulated by the FCA in the UK as an electronic money institution and has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA. PFS is registered with the European Payments Council as a SEPA credit transfer scheme participant.

PFS has rapidly expanded into one of Europe's fastest growing e-money issuers. With programmes active in 24 countries and growing, PFS has the ability to transact in 22 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile networking operators, banks, and corporate clients globally.

Some of Our Other Awards

The Sunday Times Hiscox TECH TRACK 100 5 years in a row.

Deloitte TECHNOLOGY FAST 500 EMEA Winner 3 years in a row.

FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies (Published May 2017).

The Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2017.

See an infographic of PFS' milestones https://prepaidfinancialservices.com/en/milestones-timeline

With a Mission to be a global market leader in delivering innovative and customised payment technology solutions and a Vision of efficient e-money solutions made easy, PFS' Core Values encompass Integrity, Innovation, Customisation, Teamwork, and Community. Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today by visiting our website https://prepaidfinancialservices.com Discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions by contacting Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

