Charles River clients subject to the European Union's Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) are now able to comply using the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS). Charles River has worked with clients across Europe, North America and Asia to deploy the necessary capabilities in time for the regulation's January 3 implementation date.

Charles River's MiFID II solution captures key data and trade lifecycle decision points needed for buy side firms to comply with trade and transaction reporting, best execution and commission management requirements. Charles River has also partnered with several MiFID II Approved Publication Arrangements (APAs) and Approved Reporting Mechanisms (ARMs) including UnaVista, TRADEcho and Trax, to enable clients to publish trade and transaction reports from Charles River IMS to their National Competent Authorities (NCAs) for all required asset classes.

"Having been a client since 2004, we naturally looked to Charles River for our MiFID II solution," said Andy Archer, CTO, BlueBay Asset Management. "Once we had completed our upgrade to the latest version of Charles River IMS, we were able to satisfy MiFID II."

"The recent MiFID II deadline required buy side firms to examine every stage of the trading lifecycle for potential impact," said Tom Driscoll, Global Managing Director, Charles River. "While MiFID II is an EU regulation, we have helped many customers globally who have found they are subject to aspects of the legislation as a result of their interaction with European clients, trading venues and securities."

About Charles River

Charles River enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Over 350 firms worldwide use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution automates and simplifies investment management on a single platform from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated risk and compliance throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

About BlueBay Asset Management

BlueBay Asset Management is one of Europe's largest specialist active managers of fixed income, investing in over US$59 billion (as at 31 December 2017) in AUM for institutional investors and financial institutions. We invest across corporate and sovereign debt, rates and FX, with an investment philosophy and approach focused on delivering absolute-style returns, with an emphasis on capital preservation. BlueBay has an established track record of innovation and performance, providing a broad range of relative return, total return and alternative investment portfolios in both public and private debt markets. BlueBay has offices in the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Stamford (US) and Japan. BlueBay Asset Management LLP is wholly-owned by Royal Bank of Canada and part of RBC Global Asset Management. BlueBay Asset Management LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is a registered investment adviser with the US SEC.

