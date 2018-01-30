Aspire Global's Karamba Goes Live with SBTech as Exclusive Sportsbook Platform

LONDON, January 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Launch of SBTech-powered sportsbook enables Aspire Global to expand its offering

Online casino and white label solutions provider Aspire Global has launched its SBTech-powered sportsbook across its global network in a move that sees the company expand its range of igaming products.

The group has gone live with its flagship brand Karamba and will now offer SBTech's award-winning sportsbook to complement its existing verticals of live casino, table games, slots, scratch and instant games.

Tsachi Maimon, CEO of Aspire Global, commented: "We are thrilled to add this new and engaging vertical to our solution, and are confident that the collaboration with SBTech will be a successful venture for both parties. The decision to choose SBTech as our sportsbook provider was based on its ability to adjust its product offering to our unique solution and the needs of our operators. This partnership will enhance the diversity of our offering to our partners and will continue the positive trend of growth experienced over the past few years."

Richard Carter, SBTech CEO, added: "This launch confirms SBTech's position as the leading supplier of sports betting solutions for the sector's top operators. We're anticipating significant growth for all of Aspire Global's partners, thanks to our expertise in deploying flexible trading and content solutions, with unique focus on cross-selling from casino to sports."

Aspire Global's focus up to now has been on offering a complete online casino solution to operators and white label clients. The addition of SBTech's market-leading sportsbook will enable it to broaden its product offering and increase revenues for its operators.

About SBTech

SBTech is the industry-leading provider of online and retail sports betting and gaming solutions to the sector's top operators. The group leads the way in providing innovative, flexible and powerful solutions thanks its world-class sportsbook, unrivalled in-play betting, complete omni-channel offering and unique Chameleon360 iGaming platform.

About Aspire Global

Established in 2005, Aspire Global offers a complete igaming solution to operators and white labels, providing a fully managed gaming service. The company's extensive experience and unique expertise enable it to supply an innovative platform, industry-leading CRM, a wide range of third party content, payment providers, and customer support across all channels. Aspire Global is licensed and regulated in all leading markets including Italy, Denmark, the UK and Malta.

