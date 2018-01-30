Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-30 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on January 31, 2018:
Issuer's full name Lithuanian Government Issuer's short name LTG Securities ISIN code LT0000630055 Securities maturity date 2021-01-31 ??Face amount value of the issue, EUR 30 000 000 Orderbook short name LTGB000021C
Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
