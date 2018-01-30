The portfolio consists of 12 solar plants to be developed under Chile's PMGD Program for distributed generation.British private equity firm, Denham Capital has announced that its Spain-based renewable energy unit, Jenner Renewables has reached financial close for 12 PV power projects totaling 146 MW, which will be developed in Chile. The first phase of the portfolio, the company said, will have a capacity of 46 MW and is scheduled to come online in the third quarter of this year, while the second phase, which has a combined capacity of 100 MW, is planned to be operational by the first quarter ...

