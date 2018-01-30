Anglo American announced the value of rough diamond sales for De Beers' first sales cycle of 2018 on Tuesday, amounting to $665m. The FTSE 100 company said the sales, from global sightholder sales and auction sales, were a significant uptick from the final cycle of 2017 where sales totalled $455m, but they were still lower than the first cycle last year when sales reached $729m. "Following positive early signs for diamond jewellery sales over the holiday season in the US, the need for the ...

