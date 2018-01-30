FTSE 250 industrial components distributor Diploma said on Tuesday that Richard Ingram will join the board on 23 April as chief executive officer designate. This follows an earlier announcement that Bruce Thompson will retire at the end of September 2018. The company said he has agreed to stand down from the board and hand over his CEO responsibilities to Ingram at the board meeting on 8 May. Diploma said Ingram brings "a wide range of executive and leadership expertise" to the group, with ...

