Imperial Leather and Original Source maker PZ Cussons reported a drop in adjusted interim profit on Tuesday amid margin pressures and "tough" trading conditions. In the six months to 30 November, adjusted pre-tax profit fell 15.4% to £34m, while adjusted operating profit dropped 10.3% to £37.5m as strong profitability in Asia was offset by reduced margins in some business units in Europe and Africa. Revenue edged up 1.9% from the same period a year ago to £385.4m, which the company attributed ...

