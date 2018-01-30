Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd ISIN: AU000000CUV3 Anlass der Studie: Initiation of Coverage Empfehlung: Buy seit: 30.01.2018 Kursziel: AUD 31,70 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Peter Hasler The light protection enabler We're initiating coverage of Australian Clinuvel with a buy rating and a price target of AUD 31.70 per share, since we believe investors are not fully factoring in potential opportunities to Clinuvel's long-term growth in the global skin protection market. The orphan disease drug company is dramatically expanding top-line growth in the near-term as we expect the company to expand its global footprint in EPP. Apart from these significant growth opportunities, that even a rare disease like EPP offers, we expect even more in the years to come, since (1) Clinuvel is expected to launch its vitiligo product in 2021e, representing a substantial larger market than the rare disease EPP, (2) the launch of a topical product should make room for the mass market of non-prescription skin care solutions, and (3) Clinuvel could also offer a treatment for various Central Nervous System disorders among them MS, dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS, or Huntington's. Apart from EPP, none of these growth opportunities have so far been factored in into our company valuation, leaving substantial upside to our price target in the long-term. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/16065.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA +49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553 peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

ISIN AU000000CUV3

AXC0077 2018-01-30/10:06