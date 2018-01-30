Honda Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512

TOKYO, Jan 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the calendar year 2017 as well as for the month of December 2017.Calendar Year of 2017Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two years (since 2015).Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the sixth consecutive year (since 2012), setting an all-time record for calendar year production. This includes all-time records for calendar year production in Asia, and China.Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the sixth consecutive year (since 2012), setting an all-time record for calendar year production.December 2017Production in Japan for the month of December 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month (since September 2017).Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the eighth consecutive month (since May 2017), setting record high production for the month of December. This includes record high production for the month of December in Asia and China.Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the eighth consecutive month (since May 2017), also setting record high production for the month of December.Sales in the Japanese MarketCalendar Year of 2017Total domestic automobile sales in the calendar year 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three years (since 2014).Sales of new vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two years (since 2015).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in four years (since 2013).Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehiclesFREED was the industry's fifth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the calendar year 2017 with sales of 104,402 units. FIT was the industry's sixth best-selling car with sales of 97,938 units.Mini-vehicles - under 660ccN-BOX was the industry's Top-selling car among mini-vehicles for the calendar year 2017 with sales of 218,485 units. N-WGN was the industry's eighth best-selling car with sales of 75,592 units.December 2017Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of December 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in six months (since June 2017).New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month (since September 2017).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since September 2017).Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehiclesFIT was the industry's sixth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of December 2017 with sales of 7,104 units.Mini-vehicles - under 660ccN-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of December 2017 with sales of 18,458 units. N-WGN was the industry's eighth best-selling car with sales of 4,949 units.Exports from JapanCalendar Year of 2017Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in three years (since 2014).December 2017Total exports from Japan in December 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month (since June 2017).About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually. For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.